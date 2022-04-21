Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $229,185.60 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $229,185.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $334,794.60.

On Monday, April 11th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $31,650.38.

On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,707.52.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.

Shares of FET opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.65.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

