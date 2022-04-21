Fractal Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. Fractal has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $91,451.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.76 or 0.07346401 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,050.29 or 1.00501814 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

