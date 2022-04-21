Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of FCX traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 518,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,344,188. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,147,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 134,154 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.