Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $11.43

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.95. Frontier Group shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 16,920 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULCC. Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -23.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

