Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,658,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 652,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after acquiring an additional 464,641 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 361,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

