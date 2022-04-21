GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBL. TheStreet lowered shares of GAMCO Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

GBL opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 84.90% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors (Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

