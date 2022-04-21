Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,321.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Gameswap has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $21,321.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

