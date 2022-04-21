GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GATX also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.
Shares of GATX traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.11. 3,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,964. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.71. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.79.
In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,429 shares of company stock worth $20,440,804 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
