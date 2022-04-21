GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GATX also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Shares of GATX traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.11. 3,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,964. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.71. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.79.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,429 shares of company stock worth $20,440,804 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.