GCN Coin Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 63.1% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $78,341.09 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00264742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001530 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

