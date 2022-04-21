General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $20,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. 55,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

