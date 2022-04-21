GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $64.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised GitLab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GitLab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of GTLB opened at $54.01 on Monday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

