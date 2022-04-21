GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLGGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

