Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 84,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

