Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Position Lowered by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.