Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Down 2.1%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

