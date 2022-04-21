Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$8.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS.

NYSE GL traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 494,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Globe Life by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

