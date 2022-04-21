goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $119.73

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$119.73 and last traded at C$120.10, with a volume of 63136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.70.

GSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on goeasy in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$215.13.

The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$136.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 14.689999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

