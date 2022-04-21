Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

