Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.88. 304,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,090,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

