Goldcoin (GLC) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $8,171.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00264857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001592 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,980,378 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

