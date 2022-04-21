Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 3,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 67,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

In other Golden Dawn Minerals news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 356,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$53,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,780,950. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,705.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

