Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Golem has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $441.30 million and $25.80 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

