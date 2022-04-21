Graviton Price Tops $1.91 (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.17 or 0.07407889 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.34 or 1.00178488 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

