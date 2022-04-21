Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $783.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.