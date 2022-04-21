Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDYN. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.11. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

