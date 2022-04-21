Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Acquires $2,187,735.04 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta bought 106,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,735.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,429,053 shares in the company, valued at $29,267,005.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Jan Barta acquired 118,565 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,072.20.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta acquired 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta acquired 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta acquired 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta acquired 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 787,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,176. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Groupon by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 361,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

