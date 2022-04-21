Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 58,015 shares.The stock last traded at $147.34 and had previously closed at $147.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

