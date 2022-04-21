Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $31.31

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.31, but opened at $33.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

