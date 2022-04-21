Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Cap of $3.03 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $3.03 million and $1,428.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00270306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,622,351 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

