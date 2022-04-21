Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Halliburton by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Halliburton by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 84,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

