Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has $40.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,371 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

