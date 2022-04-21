Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Susquehanna

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.13.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,336,000 after buying an additional 234,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.