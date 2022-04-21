Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

HAL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 323,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,656,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 104,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,948 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 91,941 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

