Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 122.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

