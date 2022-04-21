Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up to $8.72

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $9.22. Harmonic shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 25,207 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Harmonic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The stock has a market cap of $926.37 million, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Harmonic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

