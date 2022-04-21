Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

HMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE HMY opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

