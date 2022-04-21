Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

HAS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.07. 13,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 903.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

