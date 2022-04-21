Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.