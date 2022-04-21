Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.
HAS stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
