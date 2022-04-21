Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $23.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. 40,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

