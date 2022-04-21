Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 177,576 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAAC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,859 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,971 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 757,174 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 565,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,764,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 468,107 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

