Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 760,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,764. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

