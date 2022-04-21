Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

HCSG stock traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $19.78. 114,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,900. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

