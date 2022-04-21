HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

