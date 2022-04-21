HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.59 Million

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to report sales of $202.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $208.30 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $184.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $828.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $894.93 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $913.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HQY traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $69.73. 34,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -132.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About HealthEquity (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.