HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

HealthEquity stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -135.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

