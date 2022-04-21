Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:HLAN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.00. 426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Heartland BancCorp (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.