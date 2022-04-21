Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00187084 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00393090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00045467 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

