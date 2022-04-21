Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Issue Dividend of $0.44

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HEINY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €97.00 ($104.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

