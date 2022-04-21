HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

DINO opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.65. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $489,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $863,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

