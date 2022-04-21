Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.93

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.93 and traded as low as $91.08. Hitachi shares last traded at $92.54, with a volume of 90,443 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

